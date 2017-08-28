The top 30 funniest fantasy football team names

You've signed up to play fantasy football, carefully selected your squad, designed a kit and then... the dreaded team name screen hits you.

We've all been there, spending far, far longer than is healthy trying to devise some kind of witty football-related pun with which to draw a laugh or two from the rest of the league.

This year, Goal is here to save you some time and energy.

We've collected the 30 funniest (family friendly) fantasy football team names as voted for by users on the Best Fantasy Football Names website, which you can visit here .

Have a quick read of these and you'll have your 2017-18 side sorted in no time.

30. KROOS CONTROL

Toni Kroos Real Madrid

29. PIQUE BLINDERS

Gerard Pique

28. IBE GOT A FEELING

Worst Premier League Team of the Season so far | Jordon Ibe

27. MURDER ON ZIDANE'S FLOOR

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid

26. THE ZARATE KID

Mauro Zarate Fiorentina Qarabag Europa League

25. BLINK-1ETO'O

Samuel Eto'o Antalyaspor

24. BACUNA MATATA

Leandro Bacuna Aston Villa

23. BAINES ON TOAST

Premier League TOTW | Leighton Baines

22. EGG FRIED REUS

Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

21. RIDERS OF YOHAN

Yohan Cabaye Crystal Palace Premier League

20. BOOM XHAKALAKA

Granit Xhaka Arsenal

19. MEN BEHAVING CHADLI

Worst PL Team of the Week Nacer Chadli

18. DIRTY SANCHEZ

Alexis Sanchez Chile

17. BALOTELLITUBBIES

Mario Balotelli Nice

16. CESC AND THE CITY

Cesc Fabregas, Daniella Semaan

15. ABSOLUTELY FABREGAS

Cesc Fabregas Eden Hazard Chelsea Premier League

14. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS

HD Jurgen Klopp

13. NEVILLE WEARS PRADA

Gary Neville FC Valencia 18022016

12. NO WEIMANN NO CRY

Andreas Weimann Liverpool Wolves

11. LORD OF THE INGS

HD Danny Ings

10. GUNS ’N MOSES

Victor Moses

9. AYEW READY?

Andre Ayew West Ham Premier League

8. THE WIZARD OF OZIL

Mesut Ozil Arsenal 2017

7. FLYING WITHOUT INGS

HD Danny Ings Liverpool

6. BENTEKE FRIED CHICKEN

Christian Benteke Crystal Palace Premier League

5. SHOW ME DA MANÉ

Sadio Mane Liverpool

4. CTRL ALT DE LAET

Ritchie De Laet Aston Villa

3. GAME OF THROW-INS

Lionel Messi Barcelona

2. WHO ATE ALL DEPAYS?

Memphis Depay Lyon Dijon Ligue 1 19022017

1. LALLANAS IN PYJAMAS

Adam Lallana England World Cup qualifying
