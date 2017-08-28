The top 30 funniest fantasy football team names

You've signed up to play fantasy football, carefully selected your squad, designed a kit and then... the dreaded team name screen hits you.

We've all been there, spending far, far longer than is healthy trying to devise some kind of witty football-related pun with which to draw a laugh or two from the rest of the league.

This year, Goal is here to save you some time and energy.

We've collected the 30 funniest (family friendly) fantasy football team names as voted for by users on the Best Fantasy Football Names website, which you can visit here .

Have a quick read of these and you'll have your 2017-18 side sorted in no time.

30. KROOS CONTROL

Toni Kroos Real Madrid

29. PIQUE BLINDERS

Gerard Pique

28. IBE GOT A FEELING

Jordon Ibe

27. MURDER ON ZIDANE'S FLOOR

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid

