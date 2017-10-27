From top dogs to underdogs: Brighton's Solly March on life in the Premier League and his long road back to fitness

For March, who is still just 23, his long-term injury has helped speed up his maturing process as a player: Getty

Solly March is a feel good story wrapped in a feel good story. Most neutrals delighted in Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League, 20 years after they were saved from dropping out of the Football League on the last day of the season. That the revival was driven by a chairman, Tony Bloom, who has been a lifelong fan and a manager, Chris Hughton, usually thought of as football’s nicest man, was an added bonus.

But the goal that effectively sealed promotion represented another tale to warm the heart. When March notched their second against Wigan in April, a 2-1 win that would ultimately see their elevation confirmed, it was a fitting cap to his comeback from a cruciate ligament injury that had ruled him out for just under a year.

March’s face wasn’t quite as prominent as some in the extensive celebration photos that followed, as Brighton players travelled on the train from the stadium for a long night soaking up the adulation of a whole town. He seemed happy just to revel in the achievement.

But if he continues his start to the season in the top flight, anonymity might be a little trickier to come by. March has started every game bar one of Brighton’s season so far, dancing in from the wing to stand out as one of their star performers as Hughton’s side have begun the campaign about as well as they could have hoped. “Everyone’s enjoyed it, which helps,” March says.

March is starting to rival favourites like Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockaert in the affections of the fans, and that’s not a huge surprise. He speaks to the Independent after handing out the medals at a club-run soccer school, emerging from a scrum of autograph and selfie-seekers with a thank you card from one youngster.

It’s remarkable how seamlessly March seems to have adapted to the top flight, particularly considering the injury which would seem to affect a tricky winger like him more than most. But rather than inhibit his game, the injury seems to have even improved it, if anything.