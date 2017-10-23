Top of the Flops: Koeman's transfer dealings brought about his Everton demise

Ronald Koeman was sacked by Everton on Tuesday, with his transfer dealings playing a big role in his removal.

It was supposed to be the year in which Everton challenged the established order for a place in the Champions League, but after just nine matches their season is in ruins and Ronald Koeman has paid the price with his job.

In spite of the seemingly inevitable departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, there was great optimism around the club throughout pre-season.

A seventh-place finish last term likely had something to do with that, but so did the fact that Koeman was being seriously backed in the transfer market, as Everton spent a reported £142million, the sort of figure their ambition required.

Yet, with the season a little over two months old, Everton find themselves in turmoil, with few of their initially exciting batch of signings justifying their respective price tags.

As Koeman departs with Everton in the relegation zone and bottom of their Europa League group, we examine which of their signings from the last transfer window have failed to impress.

Jordan Pickford

After emerging as one of the Premier League's best young goalkeepers, Everton agreed a £30m deal with Sunderland for Pickford and he has been one few bright points for the Toffees so far this term.

His performance in Sunday's 5-2 defeat to Arsenal – the game which ultimately cost Koeman his job – highlighted how much worse off they would be with a poorer goalkeeper, as he made several crucial saves and still could not prevent a hammering.

Michael Keane

Another expensive English signing, Keane joined having already played for England during his time at Burnley, with Manchester United reportedly keen on bringing him back to Old Trafford before Everton swooped.

However, he has really struggled in Everton’s shaky backline, rarely showing the confidence he did regularly at Turf Moor.