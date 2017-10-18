Top of the range - Spieth presents Birkdale with iconic three iron

Remember that three iron shot at Royal Birkdale? Jordan Spieth has presented the famous club with the now equally famous club.

Jordan Spieth has presented Royal Birkdale with a golf club that will forever be etched in Open Championship folklore.

The American became champion golfer for the year in the most dramatic of circumstances in July to take this career tally of majors to three.

There were shades of his infamous 2016 Masters meltdown when he saw his overnight lead chipped away by Matt Kuchar, before the wildest of drives on the 13th tee led to a sizeable delay.

Eventually, Spieth took a drop shot from an unplayable lie and looked destined for at least a double-bogey six.

What followed was a shot that will undoubtedly become an iconic moment in Open history as Spieth salvaged bogey thanks to stunning three-iron shot from Birkdale's practice ground before recovering to win by three shots.

And on Wednesday, the official Twitter account for Royal Birkdale posted a picture of the famous club sent by Spieth, who had even signed the memorabilia.

A post accompanying the picture read: "Special delivery to the club today. No ordinary 3 Iron (No visible ill effects of playing from the range!)Many Thanks @JordanSpieth #TheOpen."