Top seed Pliskova starts strongly at Flushing Meadows

Karolina Pliskova did not have things all her own way against Magda Linette, but the top seed still triumphed by a comfortable margin.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova was able to avoid an upset on Tuesday as she moved into round two of the women's singles at the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Magda Linette.

Pliskova's hopes of retaining her number-one ranking were boosted the previous day when rivals Simona Halep and Johanna Konta each fell at the first hurdle to Maria Sharapova and Aleksandra Krunic respectively.

Yet although Pliskova was not on top form, the Czech nevertheless triumphed 6-2 6-1 after an hour and 18 minutes.

Linette was ultimately left with too much to do after making poor starts to each set, although the scoreline was harsh on the Pole, who caused plenty of problems for Pliskova only to come up short in key moments.

Pliskova twice came from 0-40 down to hold serve, while Linette saw six break points go begging in the fifth game of the second set, which was played with the roof closed on Arthur Ashe Stadium after rain started to fall.

The end came quickly thereafter, Pliskova winning the next two games to love to ultimately win with ease.

A second-service ace brought the match to an end and set up a meeting with either Veronica Cepede Royg or Nicole Gibbs.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Pliskova [1] bt Linette 6-2 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Pliskova - 28/19

Linette - 9/15

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Pliskova - 8/4

Linette - 0/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Pliskova - 5/10

Linette - 1/10

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Pliskova - 56

Linette - 60

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Pliskova - 77/41

Linette - 56/28

TOTAL POINTS

Pliskova - 63

Linette - 44