Topflight stay is Wikki Tourists main target, insists Sani

The Bauchi Elephants are only two points adrift of safety, and the shot-stopper insists moving out of the drop zone is their only focus

Haliru Sani says that retaining topflight status has become the main target of Wikki Tourists.

The Bauchi Elephants finished last season as third best in the Nigeria Professional Football League but have struggled to replicate that form and currently sit in the relegation zone.

Sani expressed worry at their situation but insists that Wikki Tourist will beat the drop this season.

"The fans have been very patient with us especially on the back of a good performance last season but unfortunately the result has not been good this season," Sani told Goal.

"We aren't in a good position in the league table and now our target is to move out of that zone and keep our NPFL status intact.

"The players know what's at stake, we just have to move out of the relegation zone, we shall try.

"I am confident that we won't go down, we shall beat the drop and stay in the NPFL."