Torn ankle ligament leaves Halep 50-50 for Roland Garros

Simona Halep is 50-50 to play at the French Open after tearing a ligament in her right ankle at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia last weekend.

Halep went into the final against Elina Svitolina in Rome as hot favourite following her victory in Madrid and reaching the last four in Stuttgart.

However, she turned her ankle late in the first set and struggled from there despite having treatment and being heavily strapped.

She was eventually beaten 4-6 7-5 6-1 and left the court with her Roland Garros title hopes shrouded in doubt.

Halep - who was considered a top contender for the title in Paris - provided an update on her injury on Wednesday and the signs are not good for the Romanian.

"Arriving early in Paris for treatment. The MRI scan shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma," she posted on Instagram.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed for RG [Roland Garros] and will do everything possible to be ready.

"Doctors say it's 50-50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday. Thank you for all of the support the last few weeks. We are remaining very positive."

The French Open gets underway on May 28.