Toronto FC becomes first team to clinch MLS playoff spot

The 2016 MLS Cup finalist clinched a berth in the playoffs with six matches to still to go in league play

It's been a fantastic season all the way around for Toronto FC, and the club's stellar form has earned it a place in the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs.

TFC came into Saturday needing a win and one of a number of other results to lock up a playoff berth.

The club got its win in a big way, cruising past the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0, and got the help needed from the New England Revolution, who topped the Montreal Impact.

Toronto is on pace for a record-breaking year, with the club chasing league marks for the most points, goals and wins in a single season, along with the possibility of setting new marks for best goal difference and the fewest losses.

Carrying a nine-point lead over nearest rival New York City FC, TFC is the odds on favorite to win the Supporters' Shield, given each year to the team with the best regular season record in MLS.