Toronto FC becomes first team to clinch MLS playoff spot

The 2016 MLS Cup finalist clinched a berth in the playoffs with six matches to still to go in league play

It's been a fantastic season all the way around for Toronto FC, and the club's stellar form has earned it a place in the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs. 

TFC came into Saturday needing a win and one of a number of other results to lock up a playoff berth. 

The club got its win in a big way, cruising past the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0, and got the help needed from the New England Revolution, who topped the Montreal Impact. 

Toronto is on pace for a record-breaking year, with the club chasing league marks for the most points, goals and wins in a single season, along with the possibility of setting new marks for best goal difference and the fewest losses. 

Carrying a nine-point lead over nearest rival New York City FC, TFC is the odds on favorite to win the Supporters' Shield, given each year to the team with the best regular season record in MLS. 

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more