Tosun stunner named UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!

The Besiktas man won last term's Goal of the Season award and was back at it on Matchday 1, seeing off competition from Lionel Messi and Harry Kane

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has claimed this season’s inaugural UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!

The Turkey international took the prize for his piledriver that helped Besiktas to an impressive 3-1 victory at Porto on Matchday 1.

Tosun beat out competition from the likes of Lionel Messi, who earned a nomination for his stunning, one-time finish during a 3-0 demolition of last season’s finalists Juventus.

Harry Kane, Pedro and Andriy Yarmolenko also were overlooked after earning nods on an opening week that brought a glut of stunning strikes.

Tosun is building quite the reputation as a scorer of great Champions League goals, having claimed the the prestigious Goal of the Season gong last term for his remarkable overhead kick that inspired Besiktas to fight back from three goals down versus Benfica.

