Total Football Podcast: 'Man City will score 10 in a match this season'

Domestic football returned to our lives in thrilling fashion this weekend and Total Football is on hand to unpick the biggest stories.

John Percy joins host Thom Gibbs to analyse Manchester City's spectacular win over Stoke, Manchester United's less than spectacular 0-0 draw with Liverpool and why on earth Andy Carroll can't appear to jump for a header without accidentally elbowing someone in the head.

Jim White was at Selhurst Park to witness an unlikely first win of the season for Crystal Palace against the champions, and even a joke from Roy Hodgsgon.

Alan Tyers expands on his column about Troy Deeney and wonders why more footballers feel uncomfortable saying what they really mean.

And Total Football goes briefly transatlantic to speak to Brooks Peck on how the USA failed to qualify for next year's World Cup.