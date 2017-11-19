Total Football Podcast: Beating Spurs is Arsenal's Cup final

The season has given us its first north London derby, and it was Arsenal who emerged victorious at Ashburton Grove.

The Telegraph's Chief Football Correspondent Jason Burt is our guest, and gives his verdict on that match as well as the rest of the Premier League weekend.

Is Romelu Lukaku still low on confidence despite ending his goal drought? Is Marco Silva off to Everton? And are Manchester City playing the best football ever witnessed in the Premier League?

Rob Bagchi joins us to analyse the Championship and an increasingly desperate situation at Sunderland, despite the arrival of Chris Coleman. Plus Total Football welcomes Lynsey Hooper to discuss a controversial social media post from Arsenal in the wake of their victory over Spurs.

Here's how to listen: