Total Football Podcast – Graeme Souness special: 'If you came into my house you would not know that I played football'

Graeme Souness sits down with Thom Gibbs in a bonus episode of the Total Football Podcast this week.

The former Liverpool, Southampton and Newcastle United manager discusses his career in the dug-out, his playing days, and the current Liverpool side.

You'll hear Graeme tell us about himself behind closed doors, "If you came into my house you would not know that I played football" and a few regrets he such as, "I took the Liverpool job at the wrong time", plus much more.

Your normal Total Football Podcast service will resume on Sunday.