Total Football Podcast: Liverpool looked genuinely scared of Harry Kane

It finished London 9 Merseyside 3 in the Premier League on Sunday, but this isn't a podcast designed to confirm your conspiracy theories about London-centric media bias.

Instead we attempt to make sense of all the key issues around the league including Liverpool's prohibitively leaky defence, Manchester City's longevity and Jose Mourinho's fury.

All come under the microscope provided to host Thom Gibbs by this week's in-studio guest Chris Bascombe.

Jim White speaks to Total Football in the aftermath of Everton's 5-2 home defeat. On a related note, TV and radio presenter Kelly Cates joins the line-up to answer the question: when is the best time to sack a manager?

Plus we look back on events in parliament as the Telegraph's sports news correspondent Ben Rumsby fills us in on the investigation into the FA's handling of the Mark Sampson case.