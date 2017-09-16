Spurs' Wembley woe continues in Swansea stalemate

It was another frustrating day at Wembley for Tottenham, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City.

Tottenham remain without a Premier League win at Wembley after a dominant performance against Swansea City yielded only a 0-0 draw.

Spurs delivered a fine performance at England's national stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1.

But they could not match that display in Saturday's contest, with Harry Kane hitting the crossbar as Spurs failed to score in a home league game for the first time in 30 outings.

READ MORE: As it happened - Tottenham v Swansea City

READ MORE: Tottenham Fan View: Can Spurs conjure more Wembley magic against Swansea?

READ MORE: Swansea City Fan View: The best Swans kit ever?

Having failed to score a first-half goal for the third home game in succession, Mauricio Pochettino's men carried more of a threat in the second half but found Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in impressive form.

Son Heung-min was Kane's chief lieutenant in attack, but both failed to find a way through, with Spurs' frustrations magnified by two strong shouts for a penalty being waved away by referee Mike Dean.

Swansea did not register a shot on target but an away point represents a decent response following their 1-0 home defeat to in-form Newcastle United last weekend.

Kane was the first to test Fabianski in the Swansea goal in the ninth minute as his low free-kick forced the Pole to save down to his left.

View photos

Two minutes later, Fabianski was called upon again to turn Son's powerful effort behind after neat build-up play involving Moussa Sissoko.

But Tottenham lost their early momentum and Swansea reached the interval without having their goal threatened any further. Indeed, the Swans could have gone into half-time ahead had Mike van der Hoorn controlled the height on his header from Tom Carroll's corner.

Spurs ratcheted up the tempo in the second half and saw an appeal for a penalty turned down despite Martin Olsson appearing to handle in the area.

Son was then thwarted again by Fabianski at the near post, with Kane hitting the crossbar from close-range moments later after Sissoko's lay-off.

South Korea striker Son displayed excellent close control to keep the ball from crossing the byline before forcing Fabianski into action again from a tight angle and Kane had a header tipped over from the resulting corner as Spurs continued to pile on the pressure to no avail.

Dele Alli somehow contrived to send a free header sideways from Christian Eriksen's excellent cross, and Kane failed to find the target with a low drive.

Spurs were incensed when Jordan Ayew clipped Serge Aurier in the area late on, only for Dean to punish the full-back for a questionable handball as he burst towards goal.

Spurs grew more desperate and their final chance passed by as Kieran Trippier fired wide from 30 yards, with Swansea holding firm for a point few inside Wembley will have believed they merited.