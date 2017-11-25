Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Gary Megson stops visitors' slide but Harry Kane denies him of three points

It might not quite have been the dream comeback for Gary Megson, but his West Bromwich Albion team managed to hold on and end the club’s run of four successive Premier League defeats.

For 73 minutes, Megson was on course to achieve his first victory as a Premier League manager, albeit in a caretaker capacity, since December 15 2009 thanks to a surprise early goal from Salomon Rondon.

Harry Kane denied West Brom all three points, but Megson will be relieved his team survived a late onslaught to secure their first point in five Premier League games – even though Rondon could have won it at the death.

The man Megson replaced in the dug-out, Tony Pulis, who was sacked after the thrashing by Chelsea, would have been proud with the way West Brom battled their way to a Wembley draw and put a big dent in Tottenham Hotspur’s title ambitions.

For a second successive week, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino left Danny Rose out of his matchday squad and for a second successive week his team dropped valuable points.

