Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid: Where does historic Champions League victory rank on Mauricio Pochettino's top 10 wins?

Tottenham have well and truly announced their arrival at Europe’s top table after following up the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu with an emphatic 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, guaranteeing progression to the Champions League last-16 in the process.

In what has been heralded as one of Tottenham’s most important wins in the club’s history, Mauricio Pochettino’s side now look to be a force to be reckoned with by all comers on the continent, and they only need one more win from two matches to secure top spot in Group H – which few would have backed when they were drawn against Madrid and Borussia Dortmund two months ago.

The likes of Dele Alli – who scored twice against Zinedine Zidane’s side – and Harry Kane have helped Spurs to reach this new level, but it has all been part of the Pochettino era at the club and their development under his tuition shows no signs of letting up.

With Spurs set for the knockout stages of the Champions League and still in touching distance of Manchester City in the Premier League, this could be the season where they end their wait for silverware that would lift a heavy burden on the club.

But while this was a hugely impressive victory for Spurs, was it their most impressive under the Argentine manager?

