Kane double increases pressure on Klopp as Tottenham cruise

Tottenham thumped Liverpool to move level on points with Manchester United and leave the Reds well off the pace in ninth.

In-form Harry Kane scored another double as Tottenham thrashed Liverpool 4-1 to increase the pressure on Jurgen Klopp.

A dreadful performance from Liverpool's back four and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet helped Kane make it eight goals in his last six Premier League games as Spurs moved level on points with second-placed Manchester United.

Kane's first league goal at Wembley and a Son Heung-min strike ensured Tottenham raced into a two-goal lead inside 12 minutes.

Mohamed Salah briefly got Liverpool back into the game, but Dele Alli netted for first time in six league matches before half-time to keep Spurs in control.

And Kane struck again to seal a statement victory early in the second half, Spurs' first win in 10 Premier League meetings against the Reds.

This damaging defeat in front of a record Premier League crowd leaves Liverpool ninth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City after a troubling start to the season for Klopp.

Liverpool have leaked 16 goals in nine games – their worst top-flight defensive record at this stage of a season since 1964-65.

The first shot of the match produced the opener inside four minutes, in-form Kane striking for the hosts with a goal for which Liverpool could only blame themselves.

Dejan Lovren was flat-footed in dealing with Kieran Tripper's throughball, allowing Kane to get in behind and take advantage of a poor decision by Mignolet - who raced off his line - by taking it past the goalkeeper and applying a left-footed finish from 12 yards.

It was soon two, with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris starting a quick counter-attack with a long throw that Lovren completely missed as he attempted to head clear on the halfway line, giving Kane the chance to cross for Son to guide a first-time, left-footed finish past Mignolet – the South Korea international's first top-flight goal since May.