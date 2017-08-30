Tottenham among clubs circling for a new Jamie Vardy in non-league football

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in the 'new Jamie Vardy', Jack Richards, who's mature performances in the National League with Maidstone United have attracted Premier League and Championship scouts.

Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers and Brighton join Spurs in having registered an interest in the 18-year-old and he could be the subject of a dream move from non-league football to the professional game on deadline day.

Richards may have to wait for a move until January or next summer, but he is expected to continue to be watched as clubs consider adding him to their youth squads.

The 18-year-old is a winger who only made his debut for Maidstone United at the end of last season. He scored the winner in a recent match against Wrexham and he could be the next non-league talent to make a big step up.

As well as having obvious parallels with Leicester City striker Vardy, Richards would follow a similar path to Chris Smalling, who also played for Maidstone United before moving to Fulham and then Manchester United.