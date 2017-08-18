Tottenham announce signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez for a potential club-record fee

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they have reached agreement with Dutch side Ajax for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez.

The 21-year-old has signed a contract with the club until 2023, in a reported club record £42m deal.

Upon signing for the club, the defender said he was "very excited" to work with Tottenham's manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

“I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career,” he said.

“I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there.”

Spurs finally made a breakthrough on Thursday afternoon for a deal for the Colombian centre-back. They will pay £28m for Sanchez as well as a potential extra £14m in add-ons.

The 21-year-old Sanchez had been a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona last year but he will be playing for Spurs this season, providing competition for two other former Ajax players Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld at centre-back.

He is Spurs’ first addition after a frustrating summer so far, in which Kyle Walker was sold to Manchester City for £50m last month.

Spurs are still targeting another two signings, in midfield and up front, before the end of the window as Mauricio Pochettino tries to strengthen his squad for this season.