Tottenham's Champions League results prove progress, says Mauricio Pochettino before Dortmund test

Tottenham Hotspur may still sting after getting turned over at the Emirates on Saturday, but in Europe they are on the brink of something special.

Spurs have already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and they only need three points from their last two games – the last of which is Apoel Nicosia at Wembley – to ensure that they win Group H. That would be a remarkable achievement, given the quality of the group, their struggles in Europe last season, and how low expectations were for this season’s Champions League. It shows that, whatever the pain from losing 2-0 at Arsenal, the club is moving in the right direction.

So Mauricio Pochettino was in upbeat mood speaking at Signal Iduna Park on Monday evening. Always keeping an eye on the bigger picture – he wants to win the Champions League – he said that Spurs’ European progress was as good a sign as any of how well they are doing.

“We are qualified for the next stage, we are so happy for that,” Pochettino said. “At the same period, one year ago, we were in Monaco, and after that game we were out of the Champions League. Now we are in the next stage. It is so important that the team has stepped up: in the Premier League we are in a very good position. We are very disappointed because of the last game, but the expectation was different. We believed we were going to the Emirates to win. We are very disappointed, but we need to keep going.”

While Spurs’ Premier League title challenge is threatening to falter – they are 11 points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City already – they have saved some of their best performances for Europe this year. They bravely drew 1-1 at Real Madrid and recorded thumping 3-1 wins at Wembley over both Madrid and Dortmund. Now, sitting three points clear on top and eyeing up a seeded place for the last-16 draw, Spurs can look back with some pride at their achievements.