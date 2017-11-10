Tottenham's Eric Dier to captain England for friendly against Germany

Eric Dier has been handed the armband for the friendly with Germany: @England / Twitter

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier will captain England in their friendly against Germany at Wembley on Friday night.

With the Three Lions depleted by a host of withdrawals boss Gareth Southgate has handed the armband to Dier.

Dier, who has won 21 caps, becomes the sixth captain of Southgate's reign and at 23 is the fifth-youngest post-war skipper.

"Eric is an established player in the side now. He plays with maturity and intelligence," Southgate said. "He understands the game really well. He is also a great role model. His approach to everything is very professional. He hardly ever misses a game and plays in an unselfish manner.

"I think he can be even more of a leader than he currently is and I am hoping giving him this reward and responsibility will also bring even more out of him as well."

Dier's Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane, who is one of the absentees, had the armband in the last game as England won 1-0 in Lithuania.