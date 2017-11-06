Tottenham's Harry Kane reveals plans to manage injury niggle ahead of England duty

Harry Kane revealed that his hamstrings will have to be managed as he goes into the international break to join up with England.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker missed the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on 28 October with tight hamstrings and was substituted towards the end of the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace this Sunday. He is being assessed by Spurs and England medical staff this morning who will decide how much he can be involved in England’s friendlies with Germany and Brazil this week.

Kane said after the Palace game that, after playing so much intense football recently, he would have to make sure he does not over-exert himself.

“The hamstrings are fine but look, we’ve got keep an eye on it,” Kane said. “It’s something that happened [missing the United game] and we don’t want it to happen again. It’s about maintaining it, it’s a long old season so we go away now and we do a bit of work and hopefully get ready for Friday.”

Kane was taken off for Fernando Llorente towards the end of the Palace game after taking a first-half knock. “The knock in the first half was still niggling, it was a sore one,” he said. “The manager makes the decisions for the team and he obviously thought that was the best decision. I do everything I can when I play whether it’s 90 minutes or 70 minutes, that’s all I can do.”

Pochettino said on Sunday night that Kane would have to be managed as a precaution. “The last game against Real Madrid was such an emotional game,” Pochettino explained. “It is better to avoid risk. He’s ok, I am sure he is going to make the national team.”

While Kane does not know how much he will play for England this week, he is looking forward to the prospect of the two friendlies.

“That isn’t my call, it’s down to Gareth,” he said. “Gareth will make the decision based on what he thinks is best for the players and the team. If I’m fit and called upon I’m happy to play. It’s always an honour to play for my country, I’d never turn that down, so we’ll see what happens.”

