Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino quizzed over 'what the f**k' selection vs Real Madrid - but he had the last laugh

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that some people close to the Tottenham Hotspur camp had told him of their doubts about his team selection for the match away to Real Madrid on Tuesday - saying “what the f**k*? - only to tell him he was a “genius” once the side had pulled off a 1-1 draw against the European champions.

A cheery Pochettino joked on Friday that it was a message not to doubt him.

“It was amazing because some people very close to us said, ‘Can we be honest with you?’

“I said, ‘Yes’. They said, ‘When we saw the starting XI… what the f**k? What happened? What is going on in his mind?’

“And then after 10 minutes at the end of the game, they say, ‘Oh, you are a genius’. I say, ‘OK, thank you’.

“It’s too difficult to explain what we want in every single game to try to find. It’s not easy to explain to you or to relate to the fans. It’s about trust.

“It’s about to feel that the manager and the coaching staff when deciding the starting XI or the way to play is always to try to win.

“Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t work. But I feel the same. After the game if I win or lose, in my decision, I cannot regret it.

“We try to provide the team or to create the best way to play because we believe we can win in the way we decide to play.

“That process, always, is with all respect and trying to assess every single player and analyse the opponent and our performance and our form. Then try to win. I accept it. That is part of football.

Pochettino was delighted with the performance of his sde in Madrid

“Everyone waits to see the shape or the system or the starting XI, and everyone disagrees. It is difficult to be in complete agreement with the manager.

“It not only happens in Tottenham. It happens around the world. But that is very good if we can do the job.

“After, it’s a massive surprise, but not too many people recognise, ‘Oh, I was wrong and the manager was right’. Because always that happens. For me, I understand very well.”

