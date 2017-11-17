Tottenham's top 10 north London derbies against Arsenal: ranked

The main criteria used were importance of the match, entertainment value, and margin of victory. Let the debates ensue...

Getting the nod ahead of notable 2-1 victories in 2011 (Rafael van der Vaart and Kyle Walker), 2013 (Gareth Bale and Aaron Lennon) and 2015 (Harry Kane at the double), the match at the Emirates in October 2008 did not result in a Spurs win, but must be included in this list because, let’s face it, it certainly felt like a victory. Things began in phenomenal fashion when David Bentley scored his outrageous 40-yard volley and the 1-1 half-time scoreline gave little indication of what was to come.

Darren Bent reduced the deficit after Arsenal had taken a 3-1 lead, only for Spurs to ship a fourth almost instantly. Cue Jermaine Jenas curling in a beauty in the final minute of normal time, Aaron Lennon grabbing the most unlikely of equalisers in injury time and complete pandemonium.

Tottenham team: Gomes, Hutton, Corluka, Assou-Ekotto, Woodgate, Modric, Jenas, Bentley, Huddlestone, Bale, Pavlyuchenko

The end of St Totteringham's Day. Spurs confirmed they would finally finish above Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years with an emphatic win at White Hart Lane that kept their slim title hopes alive.

The victory extended the gap between the two sides to 17 points, confirming the balance of power in north London had well and truly shifted - for now. Collectively, Spurs ran 10km further than their rivals to ensure Arsene Wenger's 50th north London derby ended in defeat.

Tottenham team: Lloris, Davies, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Trippier, Eriksen, Heung min-Son, Dier, Alli, Wanyama, Kane

8. Tottenham 4 Arsenal 2, January 1961

By the time Spurs welcomed Arsenal to White Hart Lane in January 1961, they had already beaten them 3-2 at Highbury early in the season and the march towards a second league title in the club’s history was well and truly on. In fact, it was Arsenal who took an early lead, before Les Allen equalised and Spurs started to assert their dominance. Danny Blanchflower scored from the penalty spot, Bobby Smith added a third and Allen rounded off proceedings with his second of the match.

The victory put Spurs eight points clear at the top of the Division One table, which they would win alongside the FA Cup under Bill Nicholson. At that stage it was also only the second time Spurs had completed the league double over Arsenal.

Tottenham team: Brown, Baker, Henry, Blanchflower, Norman, Mackay, Jones, White, Smith, Allen, Dyson

7. Arsenal 1 Tottenham 2, January 1985

Standing proud at the top of the Division One table after Christmas for the first time in more than 20 years, Spurs travelled to Highbury on New Year’s Day intent on maintaining their push for the title. Arsenal, who were just four points behind, dominated the first half and took the lead three minutes before the break.

Spurs goal 1985 More

However, a rejuvenated Spurs side inspired by Glenn Hoddle came out for the second half and brought about a reversal in fortunes. Hoddle’s long ball set up Garth Crooks for the equaliser before Mark Falco curled into the corner from the edge of the box to ruin Arsenal’s start to 1985. Unfortunately, given the fine form they were in, Spurs played just two league games in the next two months and lost their momentum, eventually finishing third in the table (four places ahead of Arsenal).

Tottenham team: Clemence, Miller, Roberts, Mabbutt, Perryman, Stevens, Galvin, Hoddle, Crooks, Falco, Chiedozie

6. Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0, December 1950

Only promoted to the First Division that summer after a war-extended absence of 15 years from the top flight, Spurs welcomed Arsenal two days before Christmas having dropped just seven points in almost three months.

Spurs claimed Division One straight after gaining promotion Credit: getty images More

Arthur Rowe’s side had drawn against their north-London rivals at the start of the season, but a single goal from Eddie Baily was enough to give Spurs their first win in the match since 1934. The Division One new boys did not let up and went on to win back-to-back titles.

Tottenham team: Ditchburn, Ramsey, Willis, Clarke, Burgess, Nicholson, Medley, Duqemin, Walters, Bennett, Baily

5. Tottenham 2 Arsenal 1, April 2010

Two words: ‘Danny’ and ‘Rose’. Ten minutes into his Premier League debut, the Spurs full-back scored a goal that he will forever be associated with for the rest of his career. What possessed him to have a dig from 30 yards as a corner was cleared to him is unknown, but the technique and power of his volley was impeccable and, crucially, gave Spurs an early 1-0 lead.

Danny Rose is unlikely to ever score a better goal Credit: action images More

Gareth Bale doubled the advantage a couple of minutes after the break and, despite Arsenal pulling a late goal back, Harry Redknapp’s side held on to complete a first north London derby league win in 11 years. The result killed off any lingering hopes of Arsenal winning the title, but more significantly kept Spurs on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Tottenham team: Gomes, Kaboul, Dawson, Rose, King, Assou-Ekotto, Huddlestone, Modric, Bale, Pavlyuchenko, Defoe

4. Tottenham 5 Arsenal 0, April 1983

It took five years, but revenge was so sweet when it arrived. Two days before Christmas in 1978, Arsenal had humiliated their nearest rivals with a 5-0 victory at White Hart Lane. Despite lining up without Glenn Hoddle, Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa, who were all missing with injuries, Spurs made amends in 1983 by inflicting a record defeat against Arsenal and matching the scoreline from five years earlier.

Spurs goal 1983 More

Chris Hughton scored two, Alan Brazil grabbed one and Mark Falco scored two volleys – one of which must be included in a list of the greatest north London derby goals of all time, thundering it in from the edge of the penalty area. So terrible was Arsenal's defending that the victory margin could so easily have been even bigger.

Tottenham team: Clemence, Hughton, O’Reilly, Roberts, Miller, Gibson, Mabbutt, Archibald, Galvin, Brazil, Falco

3. Arsenal 2 Tottenham 3, November 2010

Two goals down at half-time, the story looked all too familiar for the Spurs faithful who had made the short trip to the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Samir Nasri and Marouane Chamakh had put the home side ahead and on course to move top of the Premier League table.

Younes Kaboul scored the winner in November 2010 Credit: getty images More

Instead, Spurs produced one of the finest comebacks in their modern history as Gareth Bale scored five minutes into the second half, Rafael van der Vaart drew level from the penalty spot and Younes Kaboul completed the turnaround just five minutes from time. It was Spurs’ first away victory against Arsenal in 17 years.

Tottenham team: Gomes, Hutton, Kaboul, Gallas, Assou-Ekotto, Lennon, Jenas, Van Der Vaart, Modric, Bale, Pavlyuchenko

2. Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, January 2008

Seventeen years after their FA Cup semi-final triumph (more of which below), Spurs again ran riot in a cup semi-final when they destroyed Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal from start to finish en route to lifting the Carling Cup. Delicately poised at 1-1 after the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Spurs took the lead just three minutes into the reverse fixture at White Hart Lane thanks to a Jermaine Jenas strike, before a Nicklas Bendtner own-goal doubled the advantage and Robbie Keane, Aaron Lennon and Steed Malbranque sealed the deal.

Aaron Lennon was one of five scorers in the 2008 FA Cup semi-final Credit: pa More

For Spurs fans who had not seen their side beat their north London rivals since 1999, there was no better sight than Bendtner, Emmanuel Adebayor and William Gallas turning on each other near the end of the game.

Tottenham team: Cerny, Chimbonda, King, Dawson, Lee Young-Pyo, Lennon, Malbranque, Jenas, Tainio, Keane, Berbatov

1. Tottenham 3 Arsenal 1, April 1991

“Is Gascoigne going to have a crack?” asked Barry Davies, as the finest Spurs player of a generation lined up a 30-yard free-kick. “He is you know.” And what a crack it was. Just five minutes into the 1990/91 FA Cup semi-final, Paul Gascoigne scored one of the greatest goals ever seen at Wembley and set the ball rolling for an historic Spurs win. The injury-ravaged England midfielder had been restricted to just an hour of football prior to the match, but his impact was almost instant and left David Seaman little chance of preventing the bullet strike nestling in the top corner.

Gary Lineker doubled the lead five minutes later before sealing victory 12 minutes from time. Terry Venables’ side would go on to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in a final that saw Gascoigne stretchered off with a serious knee injury. It was the last time Spurs lifted the FA Cup.

Tottenham team: Thorstvedt, Sedgley, Van Den Hauwe, Mabbutt, Edinburgh, Allen, Gascoigne, Howells, Samways, Stewart, Lineker