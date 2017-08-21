Tottenham's top scorer at Wembley is... own goals?

Mauricio Pochettino's side continue to toil in front of goal, as underlined by this stunning fact following their defeat by Chelsea

Tottenham’s Wembley curse is well known. They are a side with a history of failing at the national stadium, and there is one incredible statistic that emphasises that more than any other.

When playing at the national stadium Spurs’ all-time top scorer are the opposition. On five occasions, Tottenham have been reliant on their rivals putting through their own goal.

Spurs 10/1 to win the Premier League

Never was this more apparent than on Sunday in the London derby against Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino’s hammered Chelsea’s goal but were unable to make a breakthrough until Michy Batshuayi headed past his own goalkeeper to equalise in the final 10 minutes.

But even having been provided with that lifeline, Spurs managed to fold in the closing stages of the game, with Marcos Alonso grabbing a late winner for Chelsea, who had only two shots on target over the course of the whole match.

It is a statistic that does not bode well for a team seeking to win their first top-flight title since 1960-61.

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more