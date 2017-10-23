Tottenham 'were the better team’ - Matip on Liverpool's huge defeat

The Reds suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Spurs and the 26-year-old admitted his side were no match for their opponents

Joel Matip has admitted that Tottenham were the better side in their 4-1 drubbing of Liverpool in Sunday's English Premier League encounter.

Jurgen Klopp's men were put to the sword by a Harry Kane double and strikes by Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli which rendered Mohamed Salah’s goal a consolation.

Liverpool 11/8 for top four finish

And the former Cameroon international who started at the heart of a Kops' defence run ragged by Spurs' attack said that Mauricio Pochettino’s side were a touch of class above them.

"They were the better team. We only came back for a short time [in the game] and that is not enough to win against Tottenham,” Matip told Sky Sports.

“We’ll try to strike back next week.”

Matip also took part of the blame for Liverpool's defence that was ripped apart by an effective and ruthless Tottenham attack saying they have to do better and cut out errors from their game.

“It cannot go like this. It cannot be that we concede that many goals away. I’m a defender and I should take care of this,” he said.

“We gave them the opportunity. It was not that they played the perfect ball with our mistakes. We have to take care of them and have to stop them.”

This was Jurgen Klopp’s side second loss of the season and it saw them drop to ninth on the English topflight log with 13 points from nine games played so far.