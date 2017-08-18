If Tottenham can beat Chelsea at Wembley they should be seen as favourites for the Premier League title

If so much of the noise around Tottenham Hotspur has been about lack of signings, low wages for disgruntled players and the threat of their whole financial model stretching to breaking point, it has not yet had any effect on the pitch.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side looked as tight as ever in beating Newcastle United 2-0 on the opening weekend, but more importantly looked as if they can still grow, as if there’s even more to offer.

They were the complete opposite of stricken Chelsea in that way and it means Sunday’s match at Wembley between last season's top two could yet have the opposite effect for Mauricio Pochettino's side. So much of the build-up to this game has been about last season’s champions trying to avoid a proper crisis, but the flipside is that it could be such an opportunity for last season’s main challengers.

It is as big a game for Spurs in a different way. If Chelsea do lose, would it then mean that Spurs should be considered favourites for the title?

They’d have as strong a statement as anyone. They may not be able to spend anywhere near as much as either of the Manchester clubs, but they’ve already defied the current economic realities of the Premier League to be the main challengers in both of the last two seasons, and enjoy the arguably greater benefit of a fully coherent quality team that possess even more potential to improve.

For all the talk about the mentality of the side in run-ins and the blow-up in 2016 as well as the deflating defeat to West Ham United in 2017, the reality is that in both cases they gave themselves far too much to do by those points.

It wasn’t actually how they finished, but how they started. Spurs have been very slow coming out of the blocks in the last two campaigns, taking five matches to claim their first win in 2015, and only winning one of their first three last season.

To get six points from the first two games this term, with three of them coming against the champions, would be quite a way to break a trend - and would also bring a breakthrough.

Much of the rest of the noise around Spurs has been about the move to Wembley, but a victory there against Chelsea in their very first home game would instantly quieten all that. It would cease to be a discussion.

There is an argument that too much was made of Wembley in the first place given that Spurs were on poor league form when losing there in the Champions League last term, as Pochettino argued on Friday: “When we played there it was not the best part of our season.”

