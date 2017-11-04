Tottenham boss confirm Victor Wanyama injury worries

Wanyama picked a knee injury last August while preparing for English Premier League match against Burnley

Victor Wanyama’s much-expected return to action for Tottenham Hotspurs before the end of the year is in doubt.

Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochetinho added to the fears that Wanyama may not return to action until next year after providing an update of the Harambee Stars captain injury update.

"I don't know. I cannot guess,” said Pochettino when asked about a possible return to action of the Kenyan Captain.

"Yesterday he was training alone, still not with the group, but with the sports scientist and physio. It was good. The reaction from his knee was good.

"He's getting better every day. We'll see if he can be available as soon as possible to help the team.

“He needs to feel his knee is safe and good and ready to step up again."

Wanyama picked a knee injury last August while preparing for English Premier League match against Burnley.

The former Southampton midfielder has been confined to only two EPL matche-action this campaign, with his last appearance being against champions, Chelsea

Spurs are set to take on Crystal Palace this Sunday.