Tottenham brought back down to earth but at least land on their feet with uninspiring win over Crystal Palace

It was not hammering the European champions 3-1 but then it was never going to be. Spurs came down to earth this afternoon but did at least land on their feet, grinding out a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace of which commemorative DVDs will never be sold.

Spurs were poor for the first hour of this match and Roy Hodgson’s Palace had three good chances early in the second half. Tottenham needed the unlikely figure of Paulo Gazzaniga on his debut in goal to keep them in the game.

The real hero, though, was Son Heung-min. Starting in the absence of Dele Alli, he provided the game’s only real moment of quality, curling in the only goal after 64 minutes. When Moussa Sissoko’s shot was cleared out to him on the edge of the box, he controlled the ball with his first foot then bent it with his left beyond Julian Speroni in the far corner of the net .

Son struck in the second-half for Tottenham (Getty) More