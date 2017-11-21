Tottenham come from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund and top Group H ahead of Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur completed an achievement no-one gave them the slightest chance of doing last night, winning their Champions League group with one game left to spare. They beat Borussia Dortmund for the second time in this phase which, combined with the four points they took from Real Madrid, means that they cannot be caught at the top of Group H. Even with their one easiest game – APOEL Nicosia at Wembley – left to play.

It is the ultimate sign of how far Spurs are still improving and learning in this, the fourth year of Mauricio Pochettino’s management of the club. And that achievement means more than this game itself, an enjoyable, high-quality but rather low-tension 2-1 win at Signal Iduna Park.

Spurs went 1-0 down to Dortmund in the first half after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal, but they came back hard in the second half. Harry Kane equalised with a trademark finish before Heung-Min Son put the winner in the top corner. Both goals were assisted by Dele Alli, the second with real quality. Given Mauricio Pochettino could easily have rested Kane and Alli for this game, it was a vindication of his decision, especially if they continue this form into Saturday’s game with West Bromwich Albion.

It is the Premier League, not Europe, where Spurs must focus now but they can be proud of the fact that when the last-16 draw is made on 11 December, they will be among the seeds. Given how poor they looked in Europe last year, that is quite something.

READ MORE: Man City v Feyenoord as it happened

READ MORE: Sevilla v Liverpool as it happened

READ MORE: Dortmund v Spurs as it happened

The reward for doing so well in their first four games was that all the pressure was taken off what looked, when the draw was made, like that night would decide Spurs’ group stage progress. This gave Mauricio Pochettino the freedom to rest and rotate here, but he decided to stick with the big names who looked undercooked at Arsenal on Saturday. Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane all started.