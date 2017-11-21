Tottenham come from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund and top Group H ahead of Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur completed an achievement no-one gave them the slightest chance of doing last night, winning their Champions League group with one game left to spare. They beat Borussia Dortmund for the second time in this phase which, combined with the four points they took from Real Madrid, means that they cannot be caught at the top of Group H. Even with their one easiest game – APOEL Nicosia at Wembley – left to play.
It is the ultimate sign of how far Spurs are still improving and learning in this, the fourth year of Mauricio Pochettino’s management of the club. And that achievement means more than this game itself, an enjoyable, high-quality but rather low-tension 2-1 win at Signal Iduna Park.
Spurs went 1-0 down to Dortmund in the first half after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal, but they came back hard in the second half. Harry Kane equalised with a trademark finish before Heung-Min Son put the winner in the top corner. Both goals were assisted by Dele Alli, the second with real quality. Given Mauricio Pochettino could easily have rested Kane and Alli for this game, it was a vindication of his decision, especially if they continue this form into Saturday’s game with West Bromwich Albion.
It is the Premier League, not Europe, where Spurs must focus now but they can be proud of the fact that when the last-16 draw is made on 11 December, they will be among the seeds. Given how poor they looked in Europe last year, that is quite something.
READ MORE: Man City v Feyenoord as it happened
READ MORE: Sevilla v Liverpool as it happened
READ MORE: Dortmund v Spurs as it happened
The reward for doing so well in their first four games was that all the pressure was taken off what looked, when the draw was made, like that night would decide Spurs’ group stage progress. This gave Mauricio Pochettino the freedom to rest and rotate here, but he decided to stick with the big names who looked undercooked at Arsenal on Saturday. Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane all started.
Dortmund, who have taken one point from their last five Bundesliga games, had to anxiously ease their way into the game. But when they did so, Peter Bosz’s side showed why they are still a force to be reckoned with. Andriy Yarmolenko and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a fearsome combination in the frontline, even without the injured Christian Pulisic.
First Yarmolenko tested Hugo Lloris from the edge of the box, then Aubameyang raced onto a through ball, beating the offside trap, but stabbing his finish just wide. Spurs had been warned but there was nothing they could do to stop the opening goal, on 30 minutes. Raphael Guerreiro darted a pass to Yarmolenko. He backheeled it into Aubameyang’s path, as he ran in behind. Before Lloris could react, the ball was in the net.
Spurs, with Kane and Son Heung-Min up front, were trying to go long but could not find their range for their direct game. It was only in the final few minutes of the half that they tested Roman Burki. First with an Eriksen shot from a Danny Rose cross, then an Eric Dier head from a corner. They needed to be more precise.
Who better to provide it than the most precise finisher in the game? Spurs were level just four minutes into the second half. Dele Alli cut in from the left and rolled a pass to Kane, loitering just outside the Dortmund box. He got the ball out from his feet and stroked it into the near bottom corner, his signature finish. It was his first Spurs goal for a month, a drought by his special standards.
The draw was no use to either side, though, and the game only opened further at 1-1. Alli waited just too long before sliding a pass through to Son. A wonderful team move ended with Rose, still lacking match sharpness, mis-timing a cross.
But Spurs continued to push and their tirelessness was rewarded with the winner, 14 minutes from the end. Alli has a gift for making things happen from nowhere and he wriggled through two tackles, holding off Marc Bartra as he made his way into the box. Swarmed by defenders, Alli still found Son just inside the box. His first touch controlled the ball, his second put it in the top corner. Spurs nearly had a third soon after when Rose’s cross from the left found Eriksen, who could not quite head on target.
Tottenham could have had a third with two minutes left when Fernando Llorente, on as sub, was through on goal but could not control the ball and accidentally clattered Dortmund keeper Burki instead.