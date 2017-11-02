Tottenham could be without Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld for Arsenal match

Tottenham are facing the prospect of being without both their captain Hugo Lloris and centre-back Toby Alderweireld for the London derby with Arsenal later this month.

Alderweireld was forced off with a hamstring injury during the 3-1 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday and, although he is still awaiting a definite diagnosis, said that he expected to be out for several weeks as he left Wembley.

The France manager Didier Deschamps also then confirmed that Lloris, who completed the match against Madrid, would be out for at least two weeks.

Lloris fell awkwardly during the Madrid match after colliding with Sergio Ramos but evidently played on through the pain to complete the match.

“Hugo injured himself," Deschamps said. "He underwent tests this morning that confirm a tear in his adductor. If Hugo had been there (in the France squad) Steve Mandanda would have played a match anyway because it was important to give him one. Now he’ll play at least one. After we’ll see.”

