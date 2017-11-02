Tottenham could be without Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld for Arsenal match
Tottenham are facing the prospect of being without both their captain Hugo Lloris and centre-back Toby Alderweireld for the London derby with Arsenal later this month.
Alderweireld was forced off with a hamstring injury during the 3-1 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday and, although he is still awaiting a definite diagnosis, said that he expected to be out for several weeks as he left Wembley.
The France manager Didier Deschamps also then confirmed that Lloris, who completed the match against Madrid, would be out for at least two weeks.
Lloris fell awkwardly during the Madrid match after colliding with Sergio Ramos but evidently played on through the pain to complete the match.
“Hugo injured himself," Deschamps said. "He underwent tests this morning that confirm a tear in his adductor. If Hugo had been there (in the France squad) Steve Mandanda would have played a match anyway because it was important to give him one. Now he’ll play at least one. After we’ll see.”
It all means that manager Mauricio Pochettino must turn to Michel Vorm against Crystal Palace on Sunday but potentially also against Arsenal at the Emirates on Nov 18. Tottenham then also face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League three days later.
Lloris will also miss France’s matches against Wales on Nov 10 and Germany four days later. Alderweireld promised on Twitter that he would come back “stronger” following his set-back.
Pochettino covered for the loss of Alderweireld on Wednesday by moving Eric Dier to centre-back, although he could also play Ben Davies inside and bring Danny Rose back into the team at wing-back.
Tottenham are still waiting to make their assessment of Lloris and have set no timescale on his likely return.