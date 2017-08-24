Tottenham Champions League group: Mauricio Pochettino's side face group of death

Pochettino's Tottenham qualified for the Champions League as last year's Premier League runners-up: Getty Images

Tottenham face a tricky Champions League group stage after being drawn against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs have never beaten either of those teams ever, losing two Europa League games against the Germans in 2016 and all four clashes with the Spanish giants.

They lost a 1985 UEFA Cup quarter final first leg with Real, drawing the second leg 0-0, before taking on Cristiano Ronaldo's side in the Champions League in 2010, losing in the Bernabeu and at White Hart Lane.

The final team in Group H is Cypiot side Apoel, who Spurs have never played before.

The group stages of the competition begin on 12-13 September.

It's the first time in 10 years that six British sides have qualified for the Champions League with Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Celtic all also through to the group stages.

Back in 2008 Arsenal and Rangers also qualified and the final was won by Sir Alex Ferguson's United, who beat Avram Grant's Chelsea on penalties in Russia.