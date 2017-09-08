Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen joins Super Lig side Fenerbache on loan

Fenerbahce have agreed a deal to sign Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen on loan.

The Holland forward was left out of Spurs' Champions League squad after the Londoners signed Fernando Llorente from Swansea.

And now the 23-year-old will travel to Istanbul on Friday with a view to completing a loan switch for the rest of the season.

Janssen has scored just six goals in 38 Spurs appearances since his £18.5million switch from AZ Alkmaar in 2016.

"Our club has agreed a loan deal in principle for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and Holland national team striker Vincent Janssen," read a Fenerbahce statement.

"The 23-year-old striker will arrive at Istanbul Ataturk Airport at 12.30pm today and negotiations will continue in Istanbul."

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce had also been strongly linked with a loan move for Chelsea's exiled forward Diego Costa.