Tottenham Hotspur agree €25 million deal for Serge Aurier

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer stories from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond throughout the ongoing summer window

Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur are reported to have reached an agreement for the transfer of Serge Aurier. But the Ivorian's legal troubles can still hinder his departure.

The Premier League side are still in search of a replacement for Kyle Walker and are believed to have approached Spurs for the 24-year-old’s services.

According to L'Equipe, the Paris and London clubs have agreed on a €25 million transfer deal although the transaction is suspended due to the pending judicial future of the Ivorian.

Aurier was sentenced to two months in prison last September after allegedly assaulting a police officer after an altercation while leaving Parisian night club.

His legal representatives are still seeking to obtain an attesting document for his appeal and non-conviction because without these, the Ouragahio born will not obtain either a visa to enter England or a work visa –the two compulsory documents to play in the Premier League.