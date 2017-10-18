Tottenham Hotspur's tactical flexibility shows they have learnt their lesson from last season's Champions League failure

Last season was a rude realisation for Tottenham Hotspur that their way of playing – so sophisticated and successful in England – did not count for quite as much in Europe. That was the story of one point from four games against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, as they looked everything that in England they are not: simplistic, predictable, too easy for a good team to make them look stupid.

So what has been so impressive about this Champions League campaign is how they have learned new facets to their game, learning the adaptability that marks out the top teams at this level. That was clear against Borussia Dortmund, when Spurs did what they never do in England, defending on the edge of their penalty box and playing on the break. They were rewarded with a 3-1 win that has set up their progress from the group.

When Tottenham arrived in Madrid on Monday all the talk was that they would come here and try to dominate possession, just like they do in England. But in fact they played a different game: defending in 5-3-2, not giving Real Madrid space between the lines to break into, and with two big strikers up front in Harry Kane and Fernando Llorente. Last year they did play with a front two at times but Llorente is a far more conventional front man than Dele Alli, to say the least.

The last time Mauricio Pochettino paired Kane with another number 9 was with Roberto Soldado, back in the very first months of his Tottenham tenure. But here this return to a front two worked perfectly: Llorente did the tireless work that made Kane’s life easier. He nearly won a penalty and could have finished with two assists.

The whole night was a triumph for Spurs’ new flexibility and proof that concepts of football are not the same as tactical details. The plan can change even if the beliefs do not.