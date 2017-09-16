Tottenham Hotspur's Wembley woes continue as they are frustrated by resolute Swansea in stalemate

Tottenham’s Wembley woes continued after they were left frustrated in this stalemate with Swansea.
It's now three Premier League games at their new home that Tottenham have failed to win. Losing to Chelsea was no disgrace, but dropping crucial points against Burnley and now Swansea is not title winning form.
Mauricio Pochettino's side came up against a stubborn Swansea side who deserved their point. The Welsh side rode their luck at times but few could argue against that.
Harry Kane rattled the crossbar, the closest they the home side came in a one-sided contest.
But if Tottenham through they had lifted their curse at their new home with their midweek win over Borussia Dortmund, they were mistaken as they failed looking to translate that display to the Premier League.
Even Kane, who was once again in form of his life after a forgettable August, could not find a way through.
His confidence so was high that he was prepared to try his luck from near enough 40-yards out. It needed a smart eight minute save from Lucas Fabianski, who knew he was in for a busy game, to keep out the free-kick which skipped up off the turf.
The Swansea goalkeeper's reflexes were tested again two minutes later when Heung-Min Son found space and from an actuate angle forced Fabianksi to tip the shot into the sidenetting.
It was all Tottenham as Swansea struggled to stem the flow. Another intricate move saw Son fire well wide but you sensed it was a only a matter of time before the opening goal came.
But it was Swansea who threatened to get it. Swansea had barely got out their half but they served up a reminder that they posed a threat on the counter-attack during a rare foray forward in the 25th minute.
Renato Sanches had made a sluggish start but his quick feet saw Tammy Abraham shake-off the advances of Davidson Sanchez where Moussa Sissoko blocked Tom Carroll's route to goal.
Tottenham were bidding to set a new club record of scoring in 30 consecutive Premier League home games. There was still time to do but they were finding the Welsh side increasingly stubborn and well drilled.
Federico Fernandez, the Swansea captain, did well to turn Son's cross over his crossbar. From the resulting corner, Kieran Tripper drove wide to ensure that Spurs has now failed to score a first half goal in all three of their home league games this season.
In a bid to find the breakthrough Pochettino moved Son further forward as part of a reshuffle. And, just like the first-half, it was one-way traffic. It was all being played out in front of Swansea's bank of five defenders. Tottenham were becoming increasingly frustrated, no more so when a strong handball claims against Martin Olsson were overlooked by referee.
It wasn't Spurs' night, no more so when Kane somehow rattled the crossbar from six-yards out after Moussa Sissoko's cut-back.
The game was now being played entirely in Swansea's half with Fabianski needing to be alert to foil Kane again, this time after meeting Eriksen's 65th minute corner with a flicked header.
The home side were becoming more and more desperate in their search with Fernando Llorente introduced by Tottenham, just weeks after joining from the visitors.
Despite the game almost entirely being played out in Swansea's half, Fabianksi had been rarely troubled before Kane drove inches past his right-hand post from distance.
With Trippier whistling a shot just wide and Serge Aurier dragging his effort the wrong side of the post deep into injury-time, it only summed up what the fans had seen before.