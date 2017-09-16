Tottenham Hotspur's Wembley woes continue as they are frustrated by resolute Swansea in stalemate

Even Harry Kane could not break the deadlock for Tottenham: Getty

Tottenham’s Wembley woes continued after they were left frustrated in this stalemate with Swansea.

It's now three Premier League games at their new home that Tottenham have failed to win. Losing to Chelsea was no disgrace, but dropping crucial points against Burnley and now Swansea is not title winning form.

Mauricio Pochettino's side came up against a stubborn Swansea side who deserved their point. The Welsh side rode their luck at times but few could argue against that.

Harry Kane rattled the crossbar, the closest they the home side came in a one-sided contest.

But if Tottenham through they had lifted their curse at their new home with their midweek win over Borussia Dortmund, they were mistaken as they failed looking to translate that display to the Premier League.

Even Kane, who was once again in form of his life after a forgettable August, could not find a way through.

His confidence so was high that he was prepared to try his luck from near enough 40-yards out. It needed a smart eight minute save from Lucas Fabianski, who knew he was in for a busy game, to keep out the free-kick which skipped up off the turf.

The Swansea goalkeeper's reflexes were tested again two minutes later when Heung-Min Son found space and from an actuate angle forced Fabianksi to tip the shot into the sidenetting.

It was all Tottenham as Swansea struggled to stem the flow. Another intricate move saw Son fire well wide but you sensed it was a only a matter of time before the opening goal came.

But it was Swansea who threatened to get it. Swansea had barely got out their half but they served up a reminder that they posed a threat on the counter-attack during a rare foray forward in the 25th minute.

Renato Sanches had made a sluggish start but his quick feet saw Tammy Abraham shake-off the advances of Davidson Sanchez where Moussa Sissoko blocked Tom Carroll's route to goal.

Tottenham were bidding to set a new club record of scoring in 30 consecutive Premier League home games. There was still time to do but they were finding the Welsh side increasingly stubborn and well drilled.

Federico Fernandez, the Swansea captain, did well to turn Son's cross over his crossbar. From the resulting corner, Kieran Tripper drove wide to ensure that Spurs has now failed to score a first half goal in all three of their home league games this season.

