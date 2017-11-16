Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld out for at least another six weeks with hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld is facing at least another six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

The Belgian defender pulled up with a strain during Spurs’ 3-1 win over Real Madrid at Wembley on 1 November. He then missed the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and was assessed over the international break.

The initial expectation was six weeks out but the scan has shown it is likelier to be eight weeks, and now Alderweireld is likely to be out until late December, and could even miss the whole Christmas period.

Speaking at his press conference in Enfield this afternoon, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that it was bad news on Alderweireld, and that the defender was “disappointed” that he may not play again until the end of the year.

“Toby is out, we expect for longer than previously expected, when the injury happened,” Pochettino confirmed. “Maybe until after Christmas. That is the expectation, it may be longer.”

“We feel normal about it, but Toby feels disappointed. It is a little bit sad. In the same way, we are focused now on his recovery. He is in the first stage of his rehab. Always, with this type of injury, we must be cautious. It’s a process, and we need to wait.”

Alderweireld’s absence means that Spurs must go through the next six weeks – including crucial games against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City on 16 December – with Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier in the back three. Argentine youngster Juan Foyth will likely be called upon too.

Spurs will face Arsenal on Saturday and Pochettino confirmed that Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris will be assessed on Friday before he knows if they will be involved, after all four pulled out of international duty with injuries.