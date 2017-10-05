Tottenham Hotspur have no interest in selling star striker Harry Kane amid Real Madrid rumours

Tottenham Hotspur have made it clear that have absolutely no intention of selling Harry Kane, amid reports from Europe claiming that Real Madrid are a bid for the player.

Kane, who has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the past two seasons, has started this campaign in similarly superb form with 11 goals in his first nine matches in all competitions.

He has been particularly lethal in the Champions League, scoring twice against Borussia Dortmund and netting a hat-trick away to APOEL, leading to speculation that Real Madrid were preparing a move for the player.

But Spurs have no intention of selling their star player, with a source telling The Independent that there was no chance of Kane leaving the club.

The speculation comes after Kane admitted for the first time that he has not ruled out playing abroad one day, while on international duty with England.

“I would never say no,” he replied, when asked about the recent round of speculation. “I would never say yes. I think in football, you never know and you never rule out anything. It is not something that I definitely want to do but it could happen. You just never know.

“Like you said, at the moment, I am very happy where I am here – that is all that matters. We will see what happens, but for now that is all I am focusing on.”

His comments prompted a raft of new stories in Thursday’s backpages claiming that Kane was open to a move away, but the forward has always been unequivocal about his commitment to the club and also spoke at length about how happy he is at Tottenham.

Kane will captain England against Slovenia and picked the brain of Alan Shearer ahead of the match, after the veteran striker visited Gareth Southgate’s side ahead of their final World Cup qualifiers.

