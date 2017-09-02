Tottenham Hotspur switch excites Serge Aurier

The 24-year-old agreed on a five-year contract with the Lilywhites and he is pleased to have joined the north London outfit

Ivory Coast international, Serge Aurier is excited with his switch to English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that will keep him at the club till 2022.

The club announced the capture of the player on Thursday and has been handed the No.24 shirt.

Aurier made 22 appearances for the Parisians in Ligue 1 last season as they finished on the second spot on the log.

The former Toulouse defense ace took to the social media to express his delight with his ‘new start’ with the club.

“New start, new life, new team, new number, proud to be spurs,” Aurier tweeted.