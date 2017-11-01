Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid: Team news, current injuries and suspensions
What is it?
It's the Champions League Group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and 12-time European Cup winners Real Madrid.
When is it?
Wednesday Nov 1, 2017.
What time is kick-off?
Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakır will get the match at Wembley under way at 7.45pm (GMT), the now traditional start time for Champions League fixtures. Cakır, incidentally, will be joined by compatriots Bahattin Duran and Tarik Ongun who will be running the lines while Mustafa Eyisoy will be fourth official.
What TV channel is it on?
The match will be broadcast on BT Sport with the programme starting at 7pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 6.30pm.
What is the team news?
Mauricio Pochettino will make a late decision on Harry Kane's fitness ahead of tonight's match. Kane is hoping to shake off a minor hamstring complaint and Pochettino said on Tuesday he was "very confident" the striker would feature at Wembley.
Erik Lamela is available again following a year-long problem with his hips but Victor Wanyama remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Possible starting XI: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Trippier, Dier, Winks, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane.
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be without former Spurs forward Gareth Bale who is injured, while the Welshman will be joined on the sidelines by Keylor Navas, Jesus Vallejo and Mateo Kovacic.
Dani Carvajal is unlikely to feature as a heart condition continues to be monitored while Raphael Varane is expected to be replaced by Nacho in defence.
Possible starting XI: Casilla, Hakimi, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.
What are they saying?
"You have to show you can cope with the pressure of this level of football. We played Real Madrid, Liverpool, West Ham, Man. United. Every game was a tough game, competitive. Tomorrow will be the same. It's impossible to breathe, to get relaxed, to be ready every three days. That's the Premier League, that's England and that's how difficult it is to be a player here.
"Every game is a big chance to prove yourself, to try to show everyone you're ready to compete. This season that's our challenge, to move on, to step up, to be consistent in trying to fight for big things. Last season we were disappointed with the group stage and we're doing much, much better this season."
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
“For the players, they approach all matches wherever they are with the same mentality: to win. It’s a beautiful stadium and it’ll be a great spectacle but we’re here to win.
"Wembley means a lot but we’ve got two important teams and wonderful supporters. I played in the old stadium; I won’t have the good fortune of experiencing the new one, that’s for the players tomorrow.”
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane
What are the odds?
Tottenham Hotspur to win:11/5
Draw: 13/5
Real Madrid to win: 23/20
What's our prediction?
Can Spurs finally beat the greatest team in the history of the European Cup? We think so, and reckon it will be 3-2 to the north Londoners.