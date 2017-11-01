Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid: Team news, current injuries and suspensions

Dele Alli and Cristiano Ronaldo are both expected to start at Wembley tonight

What is it?

It's the Champions League Group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and 12-time European Cup winners Real Madrid.

When is it?

Wednesday Nov 1, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakır will get the match at Wembley under way at 7.45pm (GMT), the now traditional start time for Champions League fixtures. Cakır, incidentally, will be joined by compatriots Bahattin Duran and Tarik Ongun who will be running the lines while Mustafa Eyisoy will be fourth official.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport with the programme starting at 7pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 6.30pm.

What is the team news?

Mauricio Pochettino will make a late decision on Harry Kane's fitness ahead of tonight's match. Kane is hoping to shake off a minor hamstring complaint and Pochettino said on Tuesday he was "very confident" the striker would feature at Wembley.

Erik Lamela is available again following a year-long problem with his hips but Victor Wanyama remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Possible starting XI: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Trippier, Dier, Winks, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane.

