Tottenham issue life bans to two fans for throwing urine at West Ham supporters

Two Tottenham fans have been punished by the club - Action Images via Reuters

Tottenham have handed lifetime bans to two supporters for their involvement in throwing a cup of urine at West Ham fans during the Carabao Cup defeat at Wembley.

Social media footage emerged of one person passing urine into a plastic glass before the other threw it towards the travelling supporters at the national stadium.

Spurs investigated the incident and, after identifying the individuals concerned, have now issued lifetime bans to both men.

The north London club had led 2-0 in last Wednesday's tie before the Hammers produced a second-half recovery to take their place in the quarter-finals, where they were drawn away to Arsenal.

