Tottenham join Europe's elite with dismantling of Real Madrid, declares Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino triumphantly declared that Tottenham Hotspur had joined Europe’s elite after his young team clinched their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with victory against world football’s most successful ever club.
Having drawn 1-1 with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, two goals from Dele Alli inspired a memorable 3-1 Wembley win over the defending champions that will have sent reverberations around Europe. “We now belong among the best in England and Europe,” said Pochettino. “This is an historic occasion. This sort of win brings with it certain consequences in terms of making us more visible. It is something everyone around Europe will have seen.”
Alli was also bullish in revealing that Tottenham became convinced that Real were beatable following their draw in Madrid two weeks ago. Asked if the manner of victory had surprised him, Alli said: “To be honest, no. We spoke after the game at their place and said we couldn't believe how much space we had at times and that the easy pass looked too obvious at times and we were too sloppy.
"I think we knew that if we were solid at the back we'd get the chances and, with the team we've got here we don't just want to be competing with these teams, we want to be winning. We played a very professional game. We could have had more if we'd had a bit more composure in the final third. This will take us on to the next stage.”
Pochettino had predicted before the game that Alli was now ready to deliver after a slow start to the season that has included a three-match European ban and he also believes that the team’s wider mentality is now shifting.
“The two games against Real have shown us really well,” said Pochettino. “You have all seen Tottenham are a big team, playing at Wembley in front of 80,000 people. We are going through a phase of consolidation; we have confidence and we are starting to believe in our ability and our potential. We are able to compete now with teams on a physical and mental level and it is preparing us very well for what is facing us in the goals we want to achieve.
“Those goals are of course to win big competitions. This is what we dream of and if we get there this season or not we are certainly moving in the right direction.” Of Alli, Pochettino added: “It was a great opportunity for him to show his quality. It was his debut in this season’s competition and it was a big motivation for him to play. I said I started to feel his performances were coming back and he was getting better every day and he showed that.”
It was Real Madrid’s second defeat in only four days but their manager, Zinedine Zidane, accepted that Tottenham had fully deserved their win. “Tonight we lost to a better team – in all aspects of play they were superior,” he said.