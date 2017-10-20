Tottenham and Liverpool are similar products made with very different building blocks - it will be compelling

Back in early 2015 when he was still a rising MK Dons talent, Dele Alli was given the grand tour of the Liverpool FC set-up, and seemed to be very impressed by it all. So impressed, those at Melwood thought that he was willing to sign there and then.

The details of what happened next differ depending on who you talk to, as Alli signed for Tottenham Hotspur within weeks. Some at Liverpool believe they were always the player’s first choice, and the deal just inexplicably wasn’t sanctioned.

When Brendan Rodgers spoke publicly about this last year, though - including how he had spent a couple of hours himself giving Alli the hard sell - Mauricio Pochettino was very quick to offer Spurs’ side.

“Do you know how many players in football are close to signing for many clubs?” The Argentine said. “It’s only one comment from some manager. Dele Alli now is here. In football, it’s always ‘if, if, if’ but in football it’s about reality. It’s not about maybe what could have happened.”

The contrasting details however do throw up a highly relevant debate about what is going to happen next with these two clubs, as they meet at Wembley this weekend, in their simultaneous attempts under similarly charismatic managers to try and undercut the bigger resources of the rest of the big six.

First of all, it is actually curious that Spurs and Liverpool haven’t competed for more players, especially since they are notionally scouring the same levels of the market. Willian is the only other one in recent years, and he ended up at Chelsea.

Secondly and more significantly, what would happen if they were in direct competition for such a player now? Who would he pick - and what would it say about their respective approaches, about the directions of either club?