Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli 'can't see many places' better but remains open to future move

Dele Alli is happy to continue his development at Tottenham Hotspur as he “can’t see many better places” to improve, though he remains open to leaving the north London club in the future.

The England international has enjoyed an excellent second year in the Premier League, having arrived at White Hart Lane from MK Dons at the start of the 2015/16 season.

Last month, Alli was named PFA Young Player of the Year for the second consecutive campaign and the 21-year-old’s rapid improvement has led to reported interest from Real Madrid.

When asked about his long-term future, Alli insisted he is happy to keep learning under Mauricio Pochettino’s wing at Tottenham and only hopes to keep enjoying his football.

“It's a good place to be, and with the manager we've got here I can't see many better places for me personally to improve,” Alli told Sky Sports.

“It's a fantastic club to be a part of. We're all looking to learn together and build together and be as successful as we can. We all want to achieve stuff.

“For me, it's important that I enjoy the journey - whether I stay at Tottenham for the rest of my career or one day I have to leave and it's the right thing for me to do.”

Alli’s comments come days after he responded to further questions over his future with similarly a open answer, choosing not to commit his future to either Tottenham or English football.

“It's important you enjoy the journey, whether I end up at Tottenham for the next 15 years and retire here,” Alli said ahead of Tottenham’s final game at White Hart Lane, a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

“I think it's important for me not to get too carried away by what will happen in the future. The way football is, anything can happen at any time.

“I will enjoy my time here now," he added. "Who knows what will happen in the future?”