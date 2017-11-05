Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli ruled out of England squad for friendlies with Germany and Brazil

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has pulled out of the England squad for the November friendlies with Germany and Brazil with a hamstring injury.

Alli was ruled out of Spurs’ game with Crystal Palace on Sunday with what was described by manager Mauricio Pochettino as a “minor” injury.

The Football Association confirmed the news but the national team have not called up a replacement for the 21-year-old yet.

Alli is expected to be fit for Tottenham’s next game after the international break however, which is the north London derby with Arsenal.

England host Germany on Friday 10 November at Wembley before welcoming Brazil to the same stadium the following Tuesday.