Tottenham midfielder Sissoko: No agreement with any club

Moussa Sissoko says he has no agreement with any club over a transfer away from Tottenham.

Sissoko joined Spurs for £30million last August but has failed to impress and fell out of favour with manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is reportedly keen to offload the France international by the end of the transfer window.

Trabzonspor have been credited with an interest in the former Newcastle United and Toulouse player, but Sissoko insists no deal has been reached with any of his reported suitors.

He posted on his Twitter account: "Is every fly that flies real information? No agreement with any club, so stay cool."