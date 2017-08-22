Tottenham must win trophies this season to avoid going backwards, warns Harry Kane

Harry Kane and his Tottenham team-mates were beaten on their league debut at Wembley by rivals Chelsea: Getty

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has warned that the club is at risk of going backwards should it fail to win any trophies this season.

The north Londoners have not won any form of silverware since 2008, when Jonathan Woodgate scored an extra-time winner to beat rivals Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Since then Tottenham have come agonisingly close to Premier League success, finishing second and third in the past two seasons.

Spurs also came up short in last season’s FA Cup campaign, succumbing to a 4-2 semi-final defeat against Antonio Conte’s Blues.

In light of Tottenham’s shortcomings, Kane has insisted that the club must win a trophy this year round if it’s to continue moving forward.

“The only way we can improve is to win something, or win the league — that is always our aim.

“We have to keep doing what we are doing, hopefully it will happen.”

But Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already hit their first road block of the new season, losing 2-1 to Chelsea in their league debut at Wembley.

Kane added: “It’s not the result we wanted but we take a lot of positives from the way we played.

“We dominated the game and had the better chances. It’s about being clinical.

“It was not our day, so we have to move on and try to win next week.

“Look, it’s a long old season and we have plenty of time and games left at Wembley.

“The match against Chelsea, everyone can agree, could have gone the other way easily. It did not.

“That is football, that is life, you have to get on with it and move on.”

Kane has yet to find the back of the net this season but will be hoping to get off the mark against Burnley this Sunday.