Tottenham are not 'Spursy' anymore, says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham have been transformed and will never succumb to 'Spursy' anti-climax on his watch - PA

Would it not be just perfectly “Spursy” for Tottenham to follow a euphoric win over Real Madrid by dropping points against Crystal Palace on Sunday?

Mauricio Pochettino looked a touch nonplussed when he heard the expression on Friday, twice asking his interpreter to translate. “I am familiar with the term,” he said, eventually, with a smile, “because we are no longer that way.”

Recent history is hardly stacked in his team’s favour when they confront Roy Hodgson’s Palace at Wembley, a mere four days after a glittering result against the 12-time champions of Europe. All four sides that previously vanquished Real Madrid in the Champions League, from Atlético Madrid to Juventus, Wolfsburg to Schalke, failed to win their next domestic match.

But Pochettino is determined, under his stewardship, to buck a time-honoured pattern of peaks and troughs. “Spursy” is included in many a dictionary of colloquialisms, describing soon-shattered delusions of grandeur – think of Tottenham’s two final league losses to Southampton and West Brom in 2016, to gift Arsenal second place – but this Argentinian manager is wired differently.

Already, Tottenham are displaying signs of a step change from last season.

From European group-stage defeats 12 months ago, against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, Pochettino’s players have shrugged off talk of a “Wembley curse” by humbling Real, the defending champions. It was all part, he claimed, of a continuous upward curve.

Spurs are on a continuous upward curve, says Pochettino with impeccable logic Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs More