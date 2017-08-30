Tottenham offered Paris Saint-Germain duo Lucas Moura and Angel di Maria

Tottenham Hotspur were offered both Lucas Moura and Angel di Maria by Paris Saint-Germain this summer as the French club looked to recoup some of the £200m they spent on signing Neymar.

PSG’s respect of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations were called into question by Barcelona and La Liga officials, the latter who actually attempted to block Neymar’s world-record move.

The Qatari-owned club are also close to signing Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan before signing him permanently next summer, a move aimed at keeping in line with FFP.

Julian Draxler has been linked with a move out of the club with concerns his playing time will become restricted with Neymar’s arrival, something that will only become further lessened once Mbappe is confirmed.

And with his future in doubt, reports in France have now suggested that both Lucas and Di Maria were to be offloaded, with Spurs offered both players.

However, Mauricio Pochettino rejected both players, with France Football reporting that he does not think Lucas, who has been linked with Manchester United in recent years, is good enough for the Premier League.

Pochettino is said to prefer his fellow Argentine Di Maria even though he failed at United and, while he is keen, the Spurs board is unwilling to back him as they see the former Real Madrid winger as too expensive in a time where their budget is shackled by new stadium expenses.