Tottenham are out of the Premier League title race, claims Mauricio Pochettino after West Brom draw

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his Tottenham Hotspur team are out of the Premier League title race after they squandered more Wembley points against managerless West Bromwich Albion.

And the question marks remain over the future of Danny Rose, who was left out of Pochettino’s squad for the second successive week in the Premier League.

Under the caretaker charge of Gary Megson, following the sacking of Tony Pulis, West Brom broke their run of four successive defeats thanks to an early goal from Salomon Rondon.

Rondon missed an injury-time chance to snatch all three points for the visitors, as Harry Kane’s goal earned Tottenham a draw that leaves them 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

City can move 13 points ahead of Spurs by beating Huddersfield Town on Sunday and asked if the gap is too big to make up, Pochettino said: “Yes, it’s true now that the gap is 10 points and it’s massive in the Premier League.

“But now we need to be focused and try to improve ourselves and be more consistent at Wembley, and try to win more games here like last season at White Hart Lane.”

Tottenham have now dropped points at home to Burnley, Swansea City and West Brom at Wembley, and Pochettino added: “It’s different to White Hart Lane, but that is our reality. We cannot escape from our reality. Our reality is playing here and waiting for our new stadium.

“That’s not an excuse, the team is doing well. We’re only disappointed because the team dropped two points.

“If you saw the stats on the game we only conceded two shots on target. One goal and another save from Hugo Lloris. We didn’t concede one corner, one free-kick.

“I don’t like too much to talk about the stats, but I think the team created a lot of chances to score, but we didn’t score. Only Harry rescued now in the end one point. It is true the performance was enough to win, but we didn’t win.”

Kane scored Spurs' equaliser against West Brom

Rose admitted he was “fuming” to be left out of the North London derby defeat to Arsenal, but, having restored him to the starting line-up against Borussia Dortmund, that did not stop Pochettino dropping the left-back again.

Pochettino confirmed Rose was not injured, but once again denied any falling out with the England international, saying: “Like another player, no issue. Today he was training like last week.”

West Brom fans have spent all week being told to be careful what they wish for following the sacking of Pulis. But the travelling supporters at Wembley were quickly singing the name of caretaker manager Megson after Rondon’s fourth-minute goal.

Jake Livermore robbed Dele Alli and played Rondon into the Tottenham penalty area. Davinson Sanchez should have been able to usher the striker wide, but he was outmuscled and Rondon’s shot rolled into the bottom corner.

Rondon celebrates putting West Brom in front

It was the dream start for West Brom and it should have been the dream finish, as Rondon missed the target in injury-time after Matt Phillips found him six yards out.

Before Rondon’s last-gasp miss, Kane had got Tottenham back on level terms with his 30th goal of 2017, which puts him six off Alan Shearer’s record that he set for a calendar year in 1995.

Alli shot over the bar from a good position and Kane headed a Kieran Trippier cross to high, but had Rondon netted his late chance then Megson would have secured his first win as a Premier League manager, albeit in a caretaker capacity, since December 15, 2009.

Megson managed West Brom for four years until November 2004, but his last job was with Sheffield Wednesday in 2012.

Megson stopped the rot at West Brom with a point

Alan Pardew remains the favourite to permanently succeed Pulis and Megson said: “I consciously decided two-and-a-half years ago if I’m not getting jobs then I’m going travelling and going golfing.

“But the previous 18 months before that I was trying to get jobs and it wasn’t happening. This has whetted my appetite again. I enjoyed being on that touchline. I think I’m good at it.

“There’s obviously some reason why I’m not working, but it hasn’t made any difference in terms of the 90 minutes that we’ve played on this job. It’s for the board to decide what they’re doing. The only thing I can do is tell you I was asked on Monday morning to take the team in the interim period and who knows how long that is.

“On Sunday, the players will be in for recovery, Monday they’ll be in for preparation for Newcastle, then we play them on Tuesday. If I’m involved they’ll get my best. If I’m not, fine. There’s nothing I can do. It’s not as if I’ll be upset about it. I’ve been in this a long time.

“The club’s probably fortunate in that they need somebody to try to steady the ship with what’s been happening. I’ve taken over 600 games, it’s not as if I’m from the youth team and using this as a job advert.”